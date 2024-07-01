Court dismisses Kanu’s N1bn suit against Nigerian govt

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, dismissed a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Nigerian government.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1633/2023, filed on his behalf by his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, the IPOB leader demanded N1 billion in damages for alleged violation of his rights while in detention.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi and the Department of State Service (DSS) were listed as respondents in the suit.

Kanu had claimed that the DSS and its Director General violated his right to a fair hearing by allegedly preventing his lawyers from having unhindered interactions with him in detention.

In the motion, the detained Biafran agitator prayed for a declaration that the respondents decision to seize and photocopied confidential legal documents pertaining to the preparation of his defense as illegal.

He also sought a “declaration that the respondents’ decision to stop his counsel from taking notes during professional discussions/consultations with him at DSS detention amounted to a denial of his right to be given adequate facilities for the preparation of his defense by legal practitioners of his own choice.”

In his ruling, Justice Omotosho dismissed the suit for lack of merit.

He noted that there was no evidence to show that Kanu’s lawyers were denied a fair hearing as claimed in the suit.

He held that Kanu failed to provide credible evidence to sustain his claims that his interactions with his lawyers were interfered with.

