Court dismisses Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, dismissed a N20 billion suit filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Kanu had in a suit filed by his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, on September 23 sought a declaration that his arrest and imprisonment at a location in Kenya and the subsequent detention in an aircraft that conveyed him from Kenya to Nigeria amounted to false arrest and imprisonment.

Malami and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, were listed as respondents in the suit.

He urged the court to direct the respondents to, jointly and severally, pay N20 billion as general and exemplary damages.

The IPOB leader also demanded a letter of apology from the respondents.

In his ruling, the judge struck out the suit after I.C. Nworgu, who appeared for the IPOB leader, told the court that the plaintiff had resolved to withdraw the suit.

Nworgu said the notice of discontinuance had already been filed.

Justice Ekwo had on October 27 fixed Friday for hearing in the suit.

