Court dismisses Kanu’s suit against FHC chief judge, Tsoho

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, dismissed a suit filed by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the court’s Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho.

The judge dismissed the suit after Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, made an oral application to withdraw the suit.

When the matter was mentioned, Ejiofor, who held the brief of Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), indicated his interest to withdraw the case and the judge struck out the matter.

Kanu had in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/550/22 and filed through his lawyer on April 25, sought an order declaring the Federal High Court Practice Directions on Trial of Terrorism Cases, 2022 unconstitutional, ultra vires, invalid, null and void.

He had also prayed for an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the court or its agents from applying and enforcing the provisions of the practice directions, among other reliefs.

The Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court was also listed as a respondent in the suit.

Ejiofor, who addressed journalists shortly after the court sitting, said they initially believed that the 2022 Practice Directions on Terrorism Matters were principally put in place to undermine Kanu’s case.

“But on a wider consultation, and when we also discovered that those provisions may not apply to our case, we decided to withdraw it,” he said.

