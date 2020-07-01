Court dismisses kidnap kingpin, Wadume’s bail application

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday dismissed the bail applications filed by suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala aka Wadume, and six other persons currently standing trial for alleged kidnapping and other related crimes.

Wadume was first arrested in Ibi, Taraba State, on August 6, 2019, by policemen from the Intelligence Response Team put together by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

While he was being conveyed to Abuja, a group of 10 soldiers had allegedly attacked the police team, killing three officers and setting Wadume free.

READ ALSO: Trial of alleged kidnap kingpin Wadume, six others stalls due to judge’s absence

The kidnap kingpin was later rearrested and arraigned alongside the 10 soldiers in February this year.

Justice Nyako dismissed the bail application for lack of merit.

She also granted the prosecutor’s request for accelerated hearing of the case and ordered that Wadume and the six defendants be immediately moved from the custody of the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to Kuje correctional facility where their lawyers could have easy access to them.

Join the conversation

Opinions