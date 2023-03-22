News
Court dismisses Kyari’s petition to drop charges
The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, has dismissed an appeal by Abba Kyari, a suspended deputy commissioner of police, asking to have the allegations against him dropped.
Judge Emeka Nwite dismissed the motion in his decision on the grounds that, in accordance with the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s Constitution and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act, the court has the only authority and jurisdiction to consider drug-related issues.
According to Judge Nwite, Section 251 of the Constitution grants the court the authority to hear the charge and render a decision.
Kyari had told the court that the charges against him were premature, insisting that the NDLEA ought to have allowed police to exhaust its internal machinery before it instituted the action.
He told the court that the Police had already started looking into the charges made against him and had produced an interim report.
Read also:‘Abba Kyari and his men tortured us to implicate Saraki in Offa robbery case,’ Witness tells court
Kyari insisted that he could only be charged in court once the police had finished their internal investigation.
He stated that, similar to how the National Judicial Council (NJC) sanctions judicial officers, the PSC has the authority to look into and punish incompetent police employees in accordance with the Police Act and Regulations.
The judge, however, asserted that the Federal High Court’s authority does not exceed that of the Police Service Commission.
Kyari, a former leader of the Nigerian Police Force’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) is being investigated by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.
He and four IRT officers — ACP Sunday J. Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirgba, and Inspector John Nuhu — were accused of conspiring to sell 17.55kg of cocaine in front of the Federal High Court in Abuja.
They were also accused of conspiring to tamper with the 21.35kg of cocaine that had been taken from two convicted drug dealers and of trafficking cocaine.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...