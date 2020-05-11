Court dismisses N100M claim against Inspector General of Police

A claim of N100 million against the Inspector General of Police and a firm, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd, has been dismissed by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

The suit for damages was brought against the IGP and the firm by a businessman, John Obi.

According to the presiding judge, Justice Ayokunle Faji, the claim by Obi lacked merit.

The judge also dismissed the claimant’s prayer for a declaration that his alleged arrest and detention between June 6 and 7, 2018, by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, was unlawful and violated the Constitution as well as the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Also declined was Obi’s application for an order compelling the police to refund the N6,350,000, he claimed to have been forced to pay as his bail and part of his debt settlement with Suntory Beverage and Food.

Obi, had through his counsel Mrs. Funmi Falana, of Falana and Falana Chambers, claimed that he was arrested at his business place and detained without warrant by the police at the instance of the firm.

Counsel to the police, Morufu Animashaun however told the Court that Obi was neither detained nor tortured, while the counsel to the firm, Dipo Torhukerhijo told the court that Obi owed N83 million, failed to pay and, after several demands, issued dud cheques, following which the police were invited to investigate him.

In his ruling, the judge held that “There is thus no evidence that indeed, applicant was detained from 6th June, 2018 to 7th June, 2018. The facts actually show that he was not, contrary to his own position, detained….

“The allegations of being beaten by hardened criminals does not also to my mind hold water.”

