Court dismisses N1b lawsuit against Buhari, Emefiele over naira redesign

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a N1 billion lawsuit filed against former President Muhammadu Buhari and former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, concerning the controversial 2023 Naira redesign policy.

The lawsuit, brought forward by legal practitioner Uthman Isa Tochukwu, alleged that the policy inflicted severe hardship and violated his fundamental rights to freedom of movement and personal dignity.

Tochukwu argued that the Buhari administration’s policy severely restricted his movement and rendered his funds in two commercial banks inaccessible between January and March 2023.

He sought N1 billion in damages as compensation for the alleged infringement of his rights, along with a permanent injunction to prevent the Federal Government from withdrawing the old N200, N500, and N1000 currency denominations. Furthermore, he requested a court order compelling the defendants to issue a public apology in two major national newspapers.

Read also: Naira sheds N0.40 against dollar at official window

However, during Monday’s court proceedings, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the case due to the plaintiff’s lack of diligent prosecution.

The court concluded that the plaintiff had abandoned the case, citing his repeated absence and failure to provide legal representation or any explanation for his non-attendance.

Mr. Chikelue Amasiani, counsel for the 3rd and 4th defendants (Emefiele and the CBN), informed the court that neither the plaintiff nor his lawyer had demonstrated any commitment to pursuing the case since its filing in 2023.

Amasiani subsequently requested the court to terminate further proceedings, a motion that Justice Ekwo granted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now