Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s N50bn suit against Nigerian govt

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed a N50 billion suit filed by leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Federal Government.

The judge, in a ruling, struck out the suit for lack of diligent prosecution.

When the matter was called on Thursday, neither Kanu nor the federal government was represented by any lawyer.

Justice Ekwo observed that in the last adjourned day, no lawyer was in court for the IPOB leader, the federal government was represented in court by a counsel.

The judge, who said the case had taken three adjournments due to no representation, consequently struck out the case.

Kanu had in the suit alleged that he was kidnapped from Kenya and brought back to Nigeria to stand trial.

The IPOB leader asked the court to determine “whether the way and manner in which he was abducted in Kenya and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria is consistent with extant laws.”

Kanu also wants the court to determine “whether by the operation of Section 15 of the Extradition Act Cap E25, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, the plaintiff can be competently/legally tried for offences stated in counts 1 to 14 of the 15-count amended charge.

