Court dismisses PDP’s bid to stop Tinubu from taking part in 2023 election
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday dismissed a bid by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his deputy, Kassim Shettima, from taking part in next month’s election.
The judge gave the verdict while ruling on an application filed by the PDP challenging the duo’s legitimacy for the election.
The party had in a originating summon asked the court to stop the former Lagos State governor from taking part in the February 25 election, claiming that Shettima’s nomination as his running mate violated Sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84{1)}(2)} of the Electoral Act, 2022.
READ ALSO: Tinubu unfit to rule Nigeria – PDP campaign
It also sought an order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove Tinubu and Shettima’s names from the list of eligible candidates for the election.
In his ruling, Justice Ekwo declared that the PDP lacked locus standi to file the suit.
“Where there is no locus, the court has no jurisdiction,” he stated.
