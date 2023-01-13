Court dismisses PDP’s bid to stop Tinubu from taking part in 2023 election

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday dismissed a bid by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his deputy, Kassim Shettima, from taking part in next month’s election.

The judge gave the verdict while ruling on an application filed by the PDP challenging the duo’s legitimacy for the election.

The party had in a originating summon asked the court to stop the former Lagos State governor from taking part in the February 25 election, claiming that Shettima’s nomination as his running mate violated Sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84{1)}(2)} of the Electoral Act, 2022.

READ ALSO: Tinubu unfit to rule Nigeria – PDP campaign

It also sought an order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove Tinubu and Shettima’s names from the list of eligible candidates for the election.

In his ruling, Justice Ekwo declared that the PDP lacked locus standi to file the suit.

“Where there is no locus, the court has no jurisdiction,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now