Court dismisses PDP’s case against Gombe governor
Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of the Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, from the March 11 election in the state.
The judge gave the ruling in an application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the state, Mohammed Jibrin Barde.
PDP and Barde had in a suit filed in August last year urged the court to stop the governor and his deputy, Jatau Manassah Daniel from participating in the election for submitting forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The plaintiffs argued that the deputy governor bears multiple names on his primary school certificate, West African School Certificate (WASCE), the University of Maiduguri certificate, and his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.
INEC and APC were also joined as defendants in the suit.
Justice Nyako, who declined jurisdiction in the case, held that neither the PDP nor Barde can sue the governor or INEC since they were not aspirants in the APC primaries that produced him as a candidate for the election.
She, thereafter, dismissed the case for lack of merit.
