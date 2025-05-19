Court dismisses Shaibu’s N50bn suit against ex-Gov Obaseki

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday dismissed a N50 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by former Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, against his boss, Godwin Obaseki and others

The judge in a ruling dismissed the suit following an application to withdraw it by Anita Oteh, who appeared for Shaibu.

At the resumed hearing in the matter on Monday, Oteh informed the court that parties in the suit had settled their differences, hence, the need to withdraw it.

However, Aliyu Abdulkadir, who represented the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), told the court that he was not aware of the settlement.

He said if there is any settlement, he should be informed by the parties.

“However, we are not opposed to the application for withdrawal and will also not be asking for a cost, but I will make a simple request,” the lawyer stated.

Abdulkadir, therefore, prayed the court to dismiss the suit.

Oteh disagreed with Abdulkadir’s request and urged the court to grant their application for the withdrawal of the suit.

Justice Lifu, in his ruling, held that, having joined issues in the matter, the proper thing was to dismiss the case.

“In view of the fact that issues have been joined in this matter, this suit is hereby dismissed in its entirety,” he ruled.

Shaibu, in the writ of summons, sought an order of the court for the award of N50 billion to him for aggravated and exemplary damages against the defendants to be paid jointly for the illegal and unconstitutional violation of his fundamental rights.

Obaseki, the Inspector-General of Police, Director, Department of State Services (DSS), AGF and Attorney General of Edo were listed as defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/914/2024, dated July 4, 2024 but filed July 19, 2024 by his counsel, Egwuaba Reuben.

He also sought an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the defendants and their agents from further arresting or detaining him, repeating or continuing any act or further acts in violation of his fundamental rights on issues bordering on or connected to facts of the case without the leave of the court.

The plaintiff equally sought for the sum of N100 million as the cost of filing the suit.

The Edo State House of Assembly impeached Shaibu for alleged misconduct on April 8, 2024.

He was however reinstated by Justice James Omotoso of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on July 17 of the same year.

