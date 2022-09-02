Court dismisses suit against PDP senatorial candidate in Kogi, Akpoti-Uduaghan

Justice Peter Mallong of the Federal High Court, Lokoja, on Friday dismissed a suit challenging the nomination of Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kogi Central Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.

Akpoti-Uduaghan secured the PDP ticket after winning the party’s primary held in the district on May 25.

A member of the party, Adamu Atta, challenged the outcome of the election over alleged irregularities.

In his originating summons, the petitioner alleged that the exercise was not validly conducted.

But in a preliminary objection filed by her counsel, Mr. Johnson Usman (SAN), the respondent objected to the hearing of the suit on the ground that it was wrongly filed through originating summons.

In his ruling, the judge dismissed the suit for lack of merit.

He said the application was grossly incompetent, incurably defective, and strongly robbed the court of jurisdiction to entertain it.

Justice Mallong said: “Looking at the origin of this suit, it was first of all, improperly filed as noticed by the defence counsel, and therefore this Honourable Court lacks jurisdiction to entertain it.

“Consequently, the suit is defective and is hereby subsequently dismissed in its entirety.”

