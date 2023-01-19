News
Court dismisses suit challenging appointments into NDDC
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday dismissed a suit challenging appointments into the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The judge delivered the verdict in a suit filed by a businesswoman, Rita Ogbebor.
The plaintiff had in the suit challenged the alleged lopsided appointment into the interventionist agency by President Muhammadu Buhari.
She urged the court to grant an order compelling the president to appoint Itsekiri indigene from oil-producing areas of Delta State as NDDC managing director.
READ ALSO: Buhari appoints aide, Lauretta Onochie, as chairman of NDDC board
She argued that Buhari was under a legal obligation to comply with all laws relating to appointments to the commission.
In his ruling, the judge held that Section 2 of the NDDC Act 2000 was specific on issues relating to the commission.
He stressed that any legal action on any matter relating to NDDC can only be filed by corporate persons and not individuals.
Justice Ekwo, therefore, dismissed the suit on the grounds that the plaintiff has no legal right to have filed the case.
