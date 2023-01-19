Court dismisses suit challenging appointments into NDDC

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday dismissed a suit challenging appointments into the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The judge delivered the verdict in a suit filed by a businesswoman, Rita Ogbebor.

The plaintiff had in the suit challenged the alleged lopsided appointment into the interventionist agency by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She urged the court to grant an order compelling the president to appoint Itsekiri indigene from oil-producing areas of Delta State as NDDC managing director.

READ ALSO: Buhari appoints aide, Lauretta Onochie, as chairman of NDDC board

She argued that Buhari was under a legal obligation to comply with all laws relating to appointments to the commission.

In his ruling, the judge held that Section 2 of the NDDC Act 2000 was specific on issues relating to the commission.

He stressed that any legal action on any matter relating to NDDC can only be filed by corporate persons and not individuals.

Justice Ekwo, therefore, dismissed the suit on the grounds that the plaintiff has no legal right to have filed the case.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now