Court dismisses suit filed by 161 Chinese, Nigerians against EFCC

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by suspected internet fraudsters.

The judge dismissed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/80/2025/ and filed by 161 Chinese and Nigerians who are being investigated by the commission for alleged internet fraud, for being unmeritorious.

The applicants, through their lawyer, Ishaka Dikko (SAN), had sued the Executive Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, and the commission for alleged unlawful detention.

In the originating motion filed on January 17, the lawyer listed Zhang Xiaowen, Liu Zhiwei, Chen Yeqiu, and Lan Shunbin as applicants.

Others are – Abubakar Hassan, Igwe Ozioma, Gabriel Shimlumun, Abdulmuminu Usman, Olamide Olatoye, Jeremiah Abele, Asule James, Bitrus Joseph, Odeh Abel, Jathan Jayock, Jackson Samson, Isiaq Olanrewaju, Adejor Isah, Salihu Suleiman, and Joseph Ojoma.

They also include Tanko Isah, Omoyele Ebenezer, Olisakwe Chieme, Ohikwo Fatima Musa, Faith Agada, Opara Cynthia, Blessing Thomas and Rachel Habila, among others.

The counsel, in the four reliefs, sought a court’s declaration that the applicants were entitled to their fundamental right to dignity of human person, right to personal liberty and right to fair hearing.



These rights, he said, are enshrined in Sections 34, 35, 36, 43 and 46 of the 1999 (as amended).

He sought a declaration that the detention of the suspects beyond the constitutional prescribed period for arrest or detention was illegal, unlawful and contrary to their fundamental rights.

In his ruling, Justice Omotosho held that the arrest of the suspects and their detention from January 9 and beyond, upon two remand orders obtained by the EFCC to enable it conclude its investigation, did not amount to a breach of their rights.

He also held that the seizure of their international passports while the investigation was ongoing was not unlawful.

The judge agreed with the submission of the EFCC wherein the commission argued that the suspects were granted administrative bail after the expiration of the remand orders and that only those who met the bail terms were released.

He observed that the suspects, in their affidavit before the court, also attested to the facts.

