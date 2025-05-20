Connect with us

Court dismisses VeryDarkMan’s objection in Falana’s defamation suit

Published

12 seconds ago

on

The Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday dismissed preliminary objections filed by Instagram celebrity, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), and his son, Folarin Falana (Falz), had filed a N1 billion defamation suit against VDM.

Falana initiated the suit after a cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, accused him and his son of perverting in an audio recording.

The claimants are seeking N500 million each in damages over a video posted by VDM on his social media platforms.

Justice Fimisola Azeez dismissed VDM’s objections and ordered him to pay N100,000 each to both claimants as costs.

READ ALSO: VeryDarkMan cries out over fresh allegations against him by EFCC (Video)

The judge also directed the respondent to promptly file his defence to the defamation claims made against him.

VDM had challenged the court’s jurisdiction and argued that the alleged offence occurred outside Lagos State.

In reply, the claimants filed a counter-affidavit and a written address where they urged the court to dismiss the objection.

The court rejected VDM’s preliminary objection and adjourned the case till July 8 for mention.

