Court disqualifies PDP governorship candidate in Delta, Oborevwori

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday disqualified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, from taking part in the 2023 election.

The judge, who delivered the judgment in a suit filed by Mr. Olorogun Edevbie held that Oborevwori lacked the legal right to participate in the election.

Edevbie had in the suit challenged the primary that produced Oborevwori as the party’s governorship candidate in Delta.

He held that the defendant was not validly nominated by the PDP.

The petition claimed that PDP violated its constitution and the electoral guidelines during the governorship primary held in May.

He urged the court to restrain the party from forwarding Oborevwori’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also asked the court to restrain INEC from receiving or recognising Oborevwori as the duly nominated PDP candidate for the election.

