Metro
Court dissolves 10-year-old marriage over wife’s stealing habit
An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Thursday dissolved a 10-year-old marriage over the wife’s penchant for stealing.
A 45-year-old businessman, Mr Mutiu Bamgbose, in his petition also accused his wife, Aliyah of Infidelity.
Delivering Judgment, the President of the Court, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye held that it was obvious from available testimony and the respondent’s refusal to appear in court that the marriage had hit the rocks
“Throughout the duration of this case, the respondent refused to honour court processes despite been served severally.
“Therefore, the court has no other choice than to dissolve the marriage.
“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mr Mutiu and Mrs Aliyah Bamgbose, dissolved today.
“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.
“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested; the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours,” he said.
Koledoye gave custody of the twin (girls) to the respondent and ordered Bamgbose to be pay N10,000 monthly for their feeding.
The president gave the custody of the male child to the petitioner.
Bamgbose had told the court: “my wife is a thief, she is not always satisfied with what I give her, she keeps stealing my money at will.
“The most painful was when she stole my N3 million and squandered it.
“Because of her habit, I started keeping my money in the ceiling but she will still enter the ceiling and steal it.
“When I could no longer condole it, I opened a bank account and she becomes angry and makes life miserable for me.
“It was obvious that my wife does not love me, she is just after my money.”
