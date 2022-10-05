Court documents reveal how Musk’s ex-wife encouraged billionaire to buy Twitter and delete it

Talulah Riley, the ex-wife of Tesla founder, Elon Musk, has encouraged the billionaire to buy the microblogging platform, Twitter, and delete it.

The English actress was among the several celebrities who contacted the world’s richest man on his decision to acquire Twitter in March.

The conversations between the estranged couple were revealed in recently filed court documents that were part of Musk’s legal battle with Twitter.

The texts were made public as Musk and Twitter gathered evidence ahead of their court hearing on October 17.

Other text messages disclosed involved that of Twitter co-founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey.

Text messages between Musk’s representative and Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, were also released.

Bankman-Fried had declared his intention to co-own Twitter with Musk by offering $15 billion.

The Tesla founder however rejected the offer.

Riley and the billionaire chatted about Twitter on March 23, with the actress begging him to buy the social media platform, and weeks later, Musk announced his intention to acquire the firm.

The South Africa-born billionaire offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share on April 14, and 11 days later, the company’s board agreed a $44 billion deal for the acquisition of the platform.

In the text, Riley made several suggestions to Musk on Twitter.

One of the suggestions was for him to buy Twitter and delete it.

“Can you buy Twitter and then delete it, please!? Xx,” she told Musk.

She also advised Musk to find a solution to the problem that has reduced freedom of speech on the social media platform.

“Please do something to fight woke-ism. I will do anything to help! Xx,” the actress added.

