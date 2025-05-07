A court in the United States of America has excused a potential juror in the trial of embattled American music mogul Sean Puffy Combs s3x racketeering case.

The potential juror (names withheld) was excused from court proceedings after he admitted that he would not be able to go a day without smoking cannabis.

After openly admitting to the court that he frequently uses marijuana for recreational purposes and would find it difficult to abstain during the anticipated eight-week trial, the man—who had been summoned to jury duty in Manhattan, New York—was dismissed.

The jury selection process is reportedly still in progress, with the court hoping to finalize a panel of 45 jurors by Tuesday, May 7. As of right now, 35 individuals have met the requirements.

American rapper Kanye West’s name was brought up on the first day of jury selection in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rap mogul accused of racketeering and s3x trafficking.

In a legal battle that could result in a lengthy jail sentence, Puff Daddy made an appearance before a Manhattan federal court on Monday as the jury selection process began.

According to MailOnline, a scientist in his forties who was being considered for the jury said that he recognized Kanye West’s name from a list related to the trial, but it was an unexpected name drop of West that caused eyebrows to raise.

