Court fixes April 19 for hearing of Shaibu’s suit challenging impeachment

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday fixed April 19 for the hearing of a suit filed by the impeached Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, against the State House of Assembly and others.

Although the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/405/24, was not listed on the cause list, the lawyers, who said they were for the defence, came to the court.

The Assembly on April 8 impeached Shaibu for alleged misconduct, perjury, and disclosure of government secrets.

This followed the adoption of the report of a seven-member investigative panel headed by a retired judge, S. A. Omonuwa.

READ ALSO: Sacked Shaibu fights impeachment, petitions CJN

The former deputy governor described his removal as illegal and decided to seek redress in court.

Shortly before the judge rose on Friday, one of the lawyers told Justice Ekwo that the matter was scheduled to be heard on Thursday, but due to the public holiday, the court did not sit.

“So in obedience to court, we came today,” he said.

The judge, who held that he could not preside over a matter not in the file, directed them to liaise with the court registrar for the next adjourned date.

The matter was consequently fixed for April 19.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now