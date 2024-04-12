Politics
Court fixes April 19 for hearing of Shaibu’s suit challenging impeachment
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday fixed April 19 for the hearing of a suit filed by the impeached Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, against the State House of Assembly and others.
Although the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/405/24, was not listed on the cause list, the lawyers, who said they were for the defence, came to the court.
The Assembly on April 8 impeached Shaibu for alleged misconduct, perjury, and disclosure of government secrets.
This followed the adoption of the report of a seven-member investigative panel headed by a retired judge, S. A. Omonuwa.
READ ALSO: Sacked Shaibu fights impeachment, petitions CJN
The former deputy governor described his removal as illegal and decided to seek redress in court.
Shortly before the judge rose on Friday, one of the lawyers told Justice Ekwo that the matter was scheduled to be heard on Thursday, but due to the public holiday, the court did not sit.
“So in obedience to court, we came today,” he said.
The judge, who held that he could not preside over a matter not in the file, directed them to liaise with the court registrar for the next adjourned date.
The matter was consequently fixed for April 19.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...