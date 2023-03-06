Court fixes April 4 for inquest in death of Chrisland student

The hearing date for the coroner’s inquest, which was established to determine the cause of death of Whitney Adeniran, 12, a student at Chrisland School who passed away on February 9, has been set for April 4.

Magistrate Olabisi Fajana set the date after listening to all of the attorneys’ arguments before the court, which was seated in Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, on Monday.

Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, the dead family’s attorney, informed the court that the family was unable to file a witness statement as required by the court at the most recent postponed date.

Falana said in court that the Magistrate Registry refused to enroll the witness statement since there was no opportunity for filling out coroner processes.

The counsel for Chrisland School, Mr Olukayode Enitan, SAN, and the State counsel, Mr Akin George, also corroborated the position of Falana, seeking the court`s directives as to how to get their processes filed.

Fajana informed the Counsels that he would get directives from the Chief Magistrate on how to ensure that the processes were filed before the Coroner.

Enitan informed the court that he had an application before it, seeking to get samples and materials to carry out an independent evaluation of the autopsy report.

Falana, who claimed that they had not been served, responded by telling the court that the deceased’s autopsy had been performed in front of representatives from the school and other interested parties.

George, the state’s attorney, however, informed the court that the state had only received a letter and not an application, and that it would respond when it was appropriate.

Fajana then postponed the trial’s start date until April 4 and instructed all attorneys to make sure their paperwork were submitted and confirmed by that date.

