News
Court fixes date for hearing on Kyari’s extradition case
The extradition suit brought by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) against suspended DCP Abba Kyari has been set for hearing on June 2 by a Federal High Court in Abuja.
After counsel for the AGF, Pius Akutah, applied for extra time to let parties react to proceedings served on them by Mahmud Magaji, SAN, Kyari‘s lawyer, Justice Inyang Ekwo set the date.
Despite the fact that the court had set today for a hearing on the subject at the last adjourned date, Akutah reported that he had filed a motion for an extension of time on April 19.
After Mahmud Magaji, Kyari’s lawyer did not object to the motion, Justice Ekwo gave the injunction as requested.
The case was subsequently deferred until June 2nd for a hearing.
Nureni Jimoh, SAN, who represented Kyari at the time, told Justice Ekwo shortly after the matter was called for mention that he had not yet been served with the AGF’s processes.
The Federal Government had requested Kyari’s extradition to the United States (US) to face charges in connection with his alleged involvement with fraudster Ramon Abbas, alias Hushpuppi.
The application was marked FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022 and was filed by the Federal Government through the Office of the AGF.
Kyari was previously the head of the Special Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector-General of Police.
The application was filed as part of the Nigerian government’s approval of the United States’ request for Kyari’s extradition.
