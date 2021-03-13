Court fixes date in alleged N1.4bn fraud case against ex-NBA boss, Usoro | Ripples Nigeria

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Friday, March 12, reserved its ruling in the ‘no-case submission’ filed by a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Paul Usoro SAN.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa fixed June 10 for ruling after hearing the arguments of both counsels for the prosecution and defendant.

During the court proceedings, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Effiong Effiong, led three other SANs – Sina Sofola, Bode Olanipekun and Chukwuka Ikwuazom, to appear for the former NBA President who is also a senior advocate.

Arguing the no-case submission filed on February 25, Effiong submitted that the prosecution – the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) only called two witnesses and closed its case because they knew they didn’t have any case against the defendants.

He urged the court to allow the no-case submission because the prosecution has failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendants.

However, in his submission, counsel to the EFCC, Uduak Kufre, informed the court of his counter-affidavit filed in opposition to the application of the defendant.

Uduak urged the court to dismiss the no-case submission in view of the overwhelming evidence adduced by the prosecution and the exhibits admitted in evidence.

He also asked the court to order the defendant to enter his defence while Justice Aikawa reserved a ruling on the no-case submission until June 10.

Usoro was arraigned for the alleged offence on December 18, 2018, before Justice Muslim Hassan of the same court.

He was re-arraigned on March 1, 2019, on 10 counts bordering on laundering money for some Akwa Ibom State government officials to the tune of N1.4 billion.

