Court fixes date in alleged N1.4bn fraud case against ex-NBA boss, Usoro | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Court fixes date in alleged N1.4bn fraud case against ex-NBA boss, Usoro
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Friday, March 12, reserved its ruling in the ‘no-case submission’ filed by a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Paul Usoro SAN.
Justice Rilwan Aikawa fixed June 10 for ruling after hearing the arguments of both counsels for the prosecution and defendant.
During the court proceedings, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Effiong Effiong, led three other SANs – Sina Sofola, Bode Olanipekun and Chukwuka Ikwuazom, to appear for the former NBA President who is also a senior advocate.
Arguing the no-case submission filed on February 25, Effiong submitted that the prosecution – the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) only called two witnesses and closed its case because they knew they didn’t have any case against the defendants.
He urged the court to allow the no-case submission because the prosecution has failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendants.
Read also: NBA President, Usoro, explains why El-Rufai was dis-invited for its conference, apologises
However, in his submission, counsel to the EFCC, Uduak Kufre, informed the court of his counter-affidavit filed in opposition to the application of the defendant.
Uduak urged the court to dismiss the no-case submission in view of the overwhelming evidence adduced by the prosecution and the exhibits admitted in evidence.
He also asked the court to order the defendant to enter his defence while Justice Aikawa reserved a ruling on the no-case submission until June 10.
Usoro was arraigned for the alleged offence on December 18, 2018, before Justice Muslim Hassan of the same court.
He was re-arraigned on March 1, 2019, on 10 counts bordering on laundering money for some Akwa Ibom State government officials to the tune of N1.4 billion.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Dare tasks Pinnick to use FIFA Council position to better Nigerian football
Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has sent out a congratulatory message to Amaju Pinnick following his...
Pinnick becomes third Nigerian to win FIFA Council seat, returns as CAF vice-president
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has emerged as a member of the FIFA executive Council following...
S’African billionaire, Motsepe, takes over from Ahmad as CAF President
South African Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has emerged as the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The...
Akwa Utd player, officials hospitalized after team bus involved in accident
A player and two officials of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Akwa United have been hospitalized after their team...
EUROPA: Spurs, Arsenal take control of last-16 ties; Man Utd held by Milan
Tottenham Hotspur took control of the round-of-16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League after sealing a 2-0 home...
Latest Tech News
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...