Court fixes date to hear no-case submission by Seun Egbegbe, ex-husband of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham

A Federal High Court which sat in Lagos on Thursday and presided over by Justice Oguntoyinbo has fixed October 6 to hear the no-case submissions in the fraud case involving Olajide Kareem, alias Seun Egbegbe, former husband of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham.

Justice Oguntoyinbo fixed the new date following the close of the prosecution’s case against all the defendants, except Egbegbe, who is having difficulty paying legal fees, thus filing no-case submissions.

Seun Egbegbe who is facing 40 counts alongside his alleged accomplices – Oyekan Ayomide, Lawal Kareem, Olalekan Yusuf and Muyideen Shoyombo contended that the police prosecutor, Innocent Anyigor, failed to establish a prima facie case or prove the charges against them.

They all prayed that the court dismiss the charges and set them free but their no-case submissions have been opposed by the police, prompting Justice Oguntoyinbo to fix a new date to hear no-case submissions.

Recall that Seun and his accomplices were arrested on the 2nd of February, 2017 after they were accused of attempting to swindle $9,000 and £3,000 from two bureau de change operators.

They were also accused of scamming no fewer than 30 Bureau De Change operators in Lagos of various sums both in local and foreign currencies between 2015 and 2017.

Egbegbe had also lamented his fate in prison especially with the hefty bail conditions required for him to regain freedom.

Egbegbe who was granted bail alongside his accomplices was worried that the N5 million bail which he was granted since February 24, 2017, is too high for him to meet.

