Court fixes Friday for hearing of Nyako’s application for stay of proceedings in fraud trial

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed Friday for hearing of the application for stay of proceeding filed by former governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako and his son Abdulaziz, who are standing trial for alleged fraud and money laundering.

The defendants filed the motion to halt hearing on the charges filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow them to appeal their no-case submission.

The court had earlier dismissed the application.

At Thursday’s proceedings, the judge fixed the date to enable counsel to the defendants to conclude their argument on the matter.

READ ALSO: Court refuses to discharge Ndume as Maina’s surety

The counsel to Nyako and his son, Kanu Agabi (SAN), had earlier told the court that the application filed by his clients was for the court to stay proceeding pending an appeal at the appellate court.

Agabi said the prosecution’s reliance on Section 306 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 to oppose his application for stay of proceedings was not a true representation of the law.

He said: “It is our humble submission that the position of the prosecution in opposing our application does not represent the correct position of the law.

The counsel insisted that the court had jurisdiction and inherent powers to adjudicate on any motion before it.

The court had on July 19 dismissed the no-case submission filed by Nyako, his son, and three others.

Consequently, the court ordered them to enter their defence in the trial.

EFCC arraigned the former governor and his son on a 37-count charge of criminal conspiracy, stealing, abuse of office, and money laundering on October 17, 2015.

Other defendants are – Zulkifik Abba, Abubakar Aliyu, Blue Opal Limited, Tower Assets Management Limited, and Crust Energy Limited.

Join the conversation

Opinions