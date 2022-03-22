Court fixes Friday to hear PDP suit against Gov Ayade’s defection

A Federal High Court, Abuja, has scheduled Friday for the hearing of a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, reported from Court 7, where Justice Taiwo presides, that the judgment in suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/975/2021 filed by the PDP against Cross River governor and his deputy will come up on Friday, March 25.

In its suit, the counsel to the PDP, Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, had filed the suit before Justice Taiwo Taiwo to seek an order sacking the governor and his deputy over their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), among others.

Ayade had defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress in May 2021.

Speaking during the defection, Ayade said, “We need to join hands with President Buhari in his determination to enhance the fortunes of the country.

“I need all governors to similarly join me and understand my decision to join the APC”.

“…It is my responsibility to bring back Cross River to the centre in order to enhance her fortunes.”

In another twist, Justice Taiwo, on Monday, ordered two House of Representatives members representing Cross River and 18 lawmakers from the state’s House of Assembly to vacate their seats over their defection to APC.

The judge gave the order following a suit filed on Aug. 27, 2021, by the PDP to challenge the 20 lawmakers’ defection to APC, alongside the governor on May 20, 2021.

