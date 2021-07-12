Court fixes July 16 for hearing on suit challenging Gov Matawalle’s defection to APC

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed July 16 for hearing in a suit challenging the defection of the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The judge fixed the date after listening to the ex-parte motion of the plaintiffs’ counsel, Kanu Agabi, (SAN), praying the court for an order to serve the governor and his deputy, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, by substituted means through pasting of the originating process at Zamfara State Liaison Office in Abuja.

He granted the prayer and adjourned the hearing of the substantive suit till July 16.

Two members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the state – Sani Kaura Ahmed and Abubakar Muhammed had in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/489/2021, asked the court to sack the governor over his defection which they claimed had made him illegible to continue to hold the positions.

Matawalle, Gusau, APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are the defendants while the PDP was listed as a party in the suit.

The plaintiffs are contending that because of the Supreme Court earlier judgment of 2019 which held that APC had no candidates in that year’s governorship election Zamfara, it would be unlawful for Matawalle to retain his office after defecting from the PDP to the APC.

The governor defected to the APC about two weeks ago.

