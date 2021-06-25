Court fixes July 21 to hear suit seeking Buhari’s removal from office

A suit filed by a former presidential aspirant, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, seeking President Muhammadu Buhari’s sack from office has been slated for hearing on July 21 by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The date was communicated to the parties involved in the case on Thursday, after it was assigned by the Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho, to Justice Inyang Ekwo, for hearing and determination.

Joined alongside Buhari in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/480/2021 are the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as first, second and third defendants respectively.

In the suit, Owuru wants the court to make an order declaring the Presidency vacant on the ground that Buhari was not the winner of the February 2019 presidential election.

The former presidential candidate also asked the court to declare Buhari an unlawful president who is illegally occupying the presidential seat.

Owuru, who contested for the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP), wants the court to declare him as the authentic winner of the poll and another order directing his immediate inauguration to take over from Buhari.

In the suit he filed on June 16, 2021, Owuru claimed that he won the February 16, 2019, Presidential election and that his suit against Buhari at the Supreme Court was inconclusive due to errors on the adjourned date, adding that he is entitled to serve out a tenure of four years after his formal inauguration.

Among other reliefs, Owuru wants Buhari removed from office with immediate effect and also be ordered to refund all salaries allowances and emoluments he collected while being unlawfully in office as President.

He also pleaded with the court to give an order that salaries, allowances and emoluments be paid to him from May 29, 2019, when he ought to have been sworn in till date.

He further applied for an order of perpetual injunction restraining Buhari, the AGF and INEC from further organising and conducting any Presidential election in 2023 so as to enable him to complete his four-year term when inaugurated.

By Isaac Dachen…

