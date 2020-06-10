Court fixes July 6 for ruling on EFCC witness’ eligibility to testify in Babachir’s trial

Justice Jude Okeke of an FCT High Court Wednesday fixed July 6 for ruling on the eligibility of witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to testify in the alleged N544.1 million fraud trial involving a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and six others.

The EFCC arraigned Lawal alongside his brother, Hamidu, who is a director of Rholavision Engineering Limited; an employee of the company, Sulaiman Abubakar and the Managing Director of Josmon Technologies Limited, Apeh John, for alleged N544.1 million contract fraud.

The judge fixed July 6 after listening to counsels’ arguments on the eligibility of the EFCC witness to testify in the case.

At the resumed hearing of the case, the prosecution called a Compliance Officer from Eco Bank Plc, Chidi Eboigbe, to testify on the matter.

Counsel for the former SGF, Akin Olujinmi (SAN), however, objected to the witness giving evidence in the case, saying he was not listed by the prosecution in its proof of evidence before the court.

He said: “I have looked through the proof of evidence and I cannot see any name like that of the witness.

“The only name I saw is Obadina Abiola Ganiyu, who made a statement to EFCC on 15/11/2017.

“It is settled that for a witness to be called he must be listed, he cannot testify because we don’t know what the witness will say and we cannot prepare for the purpose of cross-examination.”

Olujimi urged the court to rule out the witness from testifying in the case, citing the provision of Section 379 (1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

Counsel for other defendants aligned themselves with the submission of Olujimi and claimed that the prosecution wanted to take the defendants by surprise.

