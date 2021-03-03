 Court fixes May 17 for EFCC’s report in ex-Petroleum Minister Diezani’s trial | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

Court fixes May 17 for EFCC’s report in ex-Petroleum Minister Diezani’s trial

Published

2 hours ago

on

Court set to arraign Diezani on October 3

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, March 3, fixed May 17 for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to give a report on how it has complied with the court order in the trial of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu fixed the date following the absence of the EFCC’s lawyer, Farouk Abdullah, in court.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that that the matter, which was earlier fixed for report or arraignment of the ex-minister, could not proceed as neither Abdullah nor Diezani was in court.

When the matter was called, no lawyer appeared for the prosecution.

Justice Ojukwu, who fixed May 17 for a report on EFCC’s compliance with the court order, directed the court registrar to issue the prosecution (EFCC) counsel with the next hearing notice.

The court had, on December 3, 2020, adjourned the matter until March 3, 2021, following the inability of the anti-graft agency to fully comply with its orders in the trial of Diezani.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu fixed the date after counsel to the EFCC, Abdullah, prayed the court for more time to enable the anti-graft agency to ensure full compliance with the court orders.

“The court made some orders in the last date that this matter came up.

“The prosecutions has taken steps to ensure that the orders are complied with; that has not come to fruition yet but steps have been taken.

“In view of this, may I humbly apply that this matter be adjourned to enable the prosecution to comply fully with the order of the court,” Abdullah had said.

Read also: How I took $70m to Abuja-based banker on Diezani’s instructions —Witness

The judge had, on October 28, 2020, refused to grant the EFCC’s application seeking the court order on the issuance of a warrant of arrest against Alison-Madueke.

Ojukwu held that an affidavit with evidence in support to prove that the earlier court summon granted the agency had failed in the extradition of Diezani must be filed by the commission before another request could be made.

Ojukwu noted that the EFCC had informed the court that the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice hinted that the arrest warrant was needed to further give the international police (INTERPOL) the impetus to bring the defendant to Nigeria to answer to charges against her.

The judge, however, said it would give the anti-graft agency room to put its house in order in the trial of the ex-minister because court orders were not made in vain.

Abdullah had, in an application, urged the court to issue an arrest warrant against Alison-Madueke, who is believed to be in the UK, to enable all law enforcement agencies and the INTERPOL to arrest her anywhere she is sighted and be brought before the court to answer to the allegation made against her before the court.

He said since the summon had not been able to achieve the desired result, the need for a warrant of arrest cannot be over-emphasised.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports48 mins ago

Aruna cruises into second round of WTT, to battle Portugal’s Geraldo

Nigerian table tennis star, Quadri Aruna has advanced to the second round of the ongoing World Table Tennis (WTT) Tournament...
Sports7 hours ago

Amokachi says Onuachu can spearhead Eagles attack if Rohr uses him well

Genk and Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu has been backed to do great with the national team by former international,...
Sports1 day ago

D’Tigress to begin Olympics campaign with USA clash, D’Tigers battle Australia

The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be kicking off their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a clash against the United...
Sports1 day ago

Moses reveals why he didn’t return to Inter to reunite with ‘best coach’ Conte

Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has revealed the real reason why he could not return to Inter Milan after the 2019-20...
Sports1 day ago

Ancelotti wants Iwobi, Everton teammates to enjoy ‘top four’ feeling even for one day

Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Everton would beat West Brom on Thursday for an ‘opportunity’ to enjoy being...

Latest Tech News

Tech1 hour ago

Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform

American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Tech2 hours ago

Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Latest1 day ago

Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same
Latest1 day ago

Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation

In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
Tech4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.