Court fixes Thursday to hear Ndume’s application for bail from prison

Application by a former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, to be bailed from prison, has been fixed for hearing.

The Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Okon Abang, said the application would be heard on Thursday.

Abang on Monday ordered that Ndume be remanded in prison for being unable to produce Abdulrasheed Maina, who he stood as surety for in court for alleged fraud trial.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is prosecuting Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, for allegedly laundering N2 billion.

The judge while ordering Ndume to be remanded on Monday has said he would remain in prison until he produced Maina or paid the sum of N500 million bail bond to the Federation Account.

READ ALSO: Why is Abaribe, Ekweremadu walking free while Ndume is in prison? —Northern groups

But on Tuesday, Ndume through his counsel, Marcel Oru, filed an appeal against the remand order at the Court of Appeal.

He also filed for an application for his bail from prison.

On Wednesday, while trying Maina in absence, said the bail application filed by Ndume’s lawyer was brought to his attention at about 8.58am on Wednesday.

He said that he had directed that the matter be fixed for hearing on Thursday and for the hearing notice be issued and served on the parties.

Join the conversation

Opinions