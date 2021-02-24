Court freezes accounts of oil firm, 13 others over N1.6bn debt | Ripples Nigeria

Justice Jude Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered the freezing of bank accounts and shares of an oil firm, Rainoil Limited, and 13 others over an alleged N1.6billion debt.

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), which disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday, said others affected by the court’s ruling were 12 directors of the company and one firm.

They were – David Ogwu, Anthony Ezeh, Clara Rotzler, Vincent Otiono, Vincent Sankey, Victoria Alo, Preye Ogriki, Treasure Afolanyan, Chief Nwagwu, Peter Ololo, Gordons Ejikeme, Joe Idudu, and Falcon Securities Limited.

AMCON had since taken effective possession of seven properties listed by the court through its Debt Recovery Agent – Etonye & Etonye.

The properties include Plots 14, 15, 16, and 17 in Block 1B, Isolo-Ishaga Area, Mushin, Lagos; Mile 3 Old Isheri Road, Ikeja, Lagos; Plot 13, Block 65 Magodo Residential Scheme, Lagos; No. 73, Femi Kila Street, Okota, Isolo, Lagos State; Plot 22, Block 91, Lekki Peninsula Residential Scheme, Lekki Area, Lagos; and Government Land Allocation, Lekki Peninsula Scheme II.

The statement read: “The court also ordered the freezing of the Bank Accounts and shares of the company’s directors namely: David Ogwu, Anthony Ezeh, Clara Rotzler, Vincent Otiono, Vincent Sankey, Victoria Alo, Hon. Preye Ogriki, Treasure Afolanyan, Chief Nwagwu, Peter Ololo, Gordons Ejikeme, Joe Idudu, Falcon Securities Limited and Rainoil Limited.”

