Court gives condition to hear Ribadu’s suit against Adamawa APC guber candidate

Justice Abdulaziz Anka of the Federal High Court in Yola has given conditions under which the court would hear the case filed by Nuhu Ribadu, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He said on Monday that if the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Ahmed, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were not put on notice, he would not hear the suit filed by Ribadu.

As a result, the lawsuit was adjourned until June 29, 2022, with the APC as the first defendant, Ahmed as the second defendant, and INEC as the third defendant.

Considering that Ribadu was seeking an interlocutory order, Justice Anka stated it was only be reasonable that Ahmed be made aware of the application against her in court.

Ribadu contested for the APC governorship ticket of the party on May 26, 2022, but lost to Ahmed, who received 430 votes to become the North’s only female governorship candidate.

The only aspirant who went to court to challenge the election was the former EFCC chairman, who came in second with 288 votes. He asked the court to compel the APC to hold a new governorship primary.

His prayers read, “A declaration that the primary election conducted by the 1st defendant for the governorship candidate of Adamawa State on May 27, 2022, was not validly conducted in accordance with the provisions of Sections 224 of the 1999 Constitution, Section 84 (1) (2) (5) (b) of the Electoral Act 2022, articles 26.3 and 20. 4 (iii) (2) of the APC Constitution, and paragraphs 22 (iii) (I) of the Guidelines for the Nomination of Candidates for the 2023 General Elections, to warrant the declaration and return of the 2nd defendant as the winner of the said primary election.

“A declaration that the primary election conducted by the 1st defendant for the governorship candidate of Adamawa State on May 27, 2022 was vitiated by over voting; therefore the 2nd defendant did not score the majority of valid votes cast during the said election.”

