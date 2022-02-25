Court grants Adoke’s request for medical trip to US

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, granted the request by a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, to travel to the United States for medical attention.

The judge granted the request while ruling on an application filed by the ex-minister.

Ekwo, who ordered the release of Adoke’s international passport to enable him process his visa, directed him to return it within three days of his return to the country.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the ex-AGF alongside a businessman, Aliyu Abubakar, for alleged money laundering in August 2020.

The duo were linked to the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) gas processing and supply contract scam.

Adoke had in his application dated February 24, said he needed the passport to process his “medical visa for entry into the US to honour a scheduled medical appointment for lumbar spondylosis at the Spine Institute, Euclid Avenue, Cleveland Hospital, Ohio.

In a motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/39/2017, and moved by his lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN), the ex-AGF sought for the court order, “directing the release of his international passport.

After counsel for the EFCC, Ofem Uket, and lawyer to the 2nd defendant, Emmanuel Olafusi, did not oppose the application, Justice Ekwo granted the prayers.

He adjourned the matter till March 7 for the continuation of trial.

