Court grants #EndSARS protester Eromosele bail

A Yaba Magistrate Court, Lagos has quashed a move to detain an #EndSARS protester, Eromosele Adene, for an extra 30 days.

The court on Tuesday granted him bail after Policemen attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Lagos brought him before the court.

The court granted the embattled #EndSARS protester bail in the sum of N1 million

Following his role in the peaceful protest in October, which was later hijacked by hoodlums, security operatives on November 7, arrested Eromosele.

READ ALSO: Arrested #EndSARS campaigner, Eromosele Adene Peter moved from Lagos to Abuja

He was after his arrest at his home in Lagos, allegedly taken to Abuja, the nation’s capital and later brought back to Lagos before finally being arraigned at the Magistrate Court in Yaba area of the state, by the police.

He was, however, granted bail on Tuesday, after the court turned down the prayer by the police asking the court to detain him for another 30 days.

The police said the period would enable it to conclude the probe on the role Eronmosele played during the EndSARS protesters, which left many dead and properties destroyed in Lagos and many other states.

Join the conversation

Opinions