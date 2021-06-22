Court grants #ENDSARS protester who was delivered of baby in custody bail

Justice Omolara Adejumo of the Ondo State High Court, Akure, on Tuesday granted bail to the #ENDSARS protester who was recently delivered of a baby boy in custody, Kemisola Ogunniyi.

Ogunniyi, 18, was arrested by police alongside three others for vandalizing properties during last year’s #ENDSARS protest in the state.

Police arraigned the quartet for arson, conspiracy, riotous assembly, stealing, and malicious damage.

In her ruling on the bail application filed by the woman’s counsel, Tope Temokun, the judge granted the woman bail in the sum of N10 million and a surety in the like sum.

Justice Adejumo said she granted the bail application on humanitarian ground.

In his reaction to the development, the defence counsel, expressed delight at the release of his client from prison.

He said: “Ogunniyi has been released from the prison while the bail condition would be perfected later.”

