Court grants ex-gov Ohakim N10m bail, one surety after being arraigned for defamation

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Wednesday granted N10 million bail and one surety in like sum to former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim.

Recall that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) had arraigned Ohakim on a three-count charge bordering on criminal defamation.

The Police said that the former governor allegedly gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 140 of the Penal Code Laws of Northern Nigeria.

The Police also said Ohakim unlawfully used the name of Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, for alleged fraud.

However, during court sitting, the former governor pleaded not guilty to all the three-count charges and urged the court to grant him bail.

After listening to the plea of Ohakim’s lawyer and that of the prosecution counsel, Justice Samira Bature granted Ohakim bail and one surety.

Bature said the surety must be a reputable member of the society and must reside in Abuja.

He however, warned the defendant not to interfere with the prosecution of the case, saying that failure to do so could lead to the revocation of the bail.

The case has been adjourned to January 25, 2021, for the commencement of the trial.

