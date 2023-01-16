Court grants ex-Lagos AG, Shasore’s request to travel abroad for medical treatment

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Monday granted the state’s former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Supo Shasore’s request to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Shasore for alleged money laundering to the tune of $100,000 on October 29 last year.

The judge granted the request in his ruling on an application filed by the defence team led by former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (SAN), Paul Usoro (SAN).

The lawyers told the court that the former commissioner had been diagnosed with lattice retinal degeneration to the left and right eyes as well as a chronic retinal detachment to the right eye by a team of doctors led by Prof. Tom H. Williamson at The London Claremont Clinic of St. Thomas Hospital in the United Kingdom.

The EFCC counsel, Bala Sanga did not oppose the application.

In his ruling, the judge said: “The application praying this court’s discretion to travel for medical treatment in London, The United Kingdom dated 30th of December, 2022 without opposition is hereby granted as prayed.

“The defendant is permitted to travel on the 18th of January and return on the 5th of February.”

He adjourned the case till February 21 for trial.

