Court grants ex-minister Sirika, daughter, others ₦100m bail

A Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Thursday, granted former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and two others bail in the sum of N100 million each.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) had arraigned Sirika alongside his daughter, Fatima, before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court, Maitama, in Abuja.

Jalal Hamma and Al-Duraq Investment Ltd, were also arraigned for alleged abuse of office to the tune of N2.7 billion.

The EFCC had arrested Sirika in April, detaining him for days.

He was grilled over the botched Nigeria Air project, alleged conspiracy, diversion of public funds and contract inflation when he held sway at the aviation ministry.

Sirika, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari, had also served as a member of the House of Representatives, and thereafter, as a senator representing Katsina North Senatorial District under the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011.

However, according to the charge sheet, Sirika reportedly used his position as the Minister of Aviation to fraudulently award contracts to his daughter, son in-law and associates.

