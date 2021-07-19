Court grants ex-minister’s request for medical trip to Turkey

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday granted the request of a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki, for medical attention in Turkey.

The judge granted the application after the ex-minister’s counsel, G. C. Ofulue, moved the motion on notice with charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/61/2020.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCac)’s counsel, Nasir Saidu, did not oppose the application.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter till November 11 for the continuation of trial.

Turaki is expected to be in the Middle East nation between July 25 and August 15.

The EFCC arraigned the ex-minister alongside three others on a 16-count charge of unlawful and criminal misappropriation of N715 million on May 4, 2020.

Other defendants are Sampson Okpetu, who served as his special assistant; Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited.

The companies are linked to Okpetu.

The commission alleged that the ex-minister used the two companies to illegally transfer funds.

