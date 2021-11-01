Court grants NDLEA request to detain 29 suspects over seized 32.9kg cocaine

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s (NDLEA) application for the interim attachment of a vessel MV Chayaneenaree used to import 32.9 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria through the Apapa Seaport in Lagos.

Besides the attachment order, the court also granted NDLEA’s request to detain the master of the ship, Mr Tanahan Krilerk, 21 foreign crewmembers and seven Nigerians arrested in connection to the case.

The development was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi.

The NDLEA had on October 13 intercepted the ship at the Apapa Seaport and recovered 30 parcels containing 32.9kg of cocaine, following intelligence from international partners and support from other security forces including the Nigerian Navy, Customs, Department of States Service (DSS), and the police.

Following arrests of suspected local collaborators, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) had on October 26 directed that an application to attach the ship and detain the suspects for two weeks pending the conclusion of investigation and filing of criminal charges against suspects be filed in court.

The application in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1518/2021, which was filed by the agency’s Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, Joseph Nbone Sunday, on Thursday, October 28, was granted on Friday, October 29, by Hon. Justice A.O. Awogboro.

The presiding judge adjourned the case till November 25 for the report of the investigation.

