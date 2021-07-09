Metro
Court grants rape suspect bail in Rivers
The Port Harcourt Magistrate Court, Rivers State, on Friday granted one Favour Ibama bail following his arraignment by the police for alleged rape and stealing in the state.
Police had accused the defendant of drugging, raping, and stealing from his female victims after luring them to hotels.
However, Chief Magistrate Obiageri Onugbum granted Ibama bail after his counsel filed an application to amend the charges against him.
The chief magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of N750,000 with two sureties in like sum.
She adjourned the case till July 30 to enable the defendant to take his pleas on the amended charges.
Onugbum had earlier ordered the female victims to appear in court to prove their cases.
But none of them was present during the proceedings.
Ibama, a father of four, was arrested on November 17, 2020, and later handed over to the Elekahia Police Station over alleged rape of six women.
The case was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Port Harcourt.
John Chukwu
