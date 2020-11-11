Court grants six #EndSARS protesters bail

A Magistrate Court in Wuse, Abuja, on Wednesday, granted bail to six #EndSARS protesters arrested by police last week.

The protesters —Oluwatosin Adeniyi, Paul Akinwumi, Davo Chomo, Abdulsalam Zuberu, Kabiru Gasali, and Yasiru Bashir —were arraigned shortly after they were arrested by police in front of the National Assembly complex, Abuja, on November 6.

Magistrate Abdulrazaq Eneye refused to grant the defendants’ bail after they pleaded not guilty to the charges and ordered them to be remanded in a correctional facility.

But on Wednesday, the magistrate granted bail to each of the six defendants in the sum of N50,000 and one surety each in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must deposit the money at the court registry.

The magistrate also ruled that the sureties must be Nigerian citizens with a verifiable means of identification.

He adjourned their trial till January 25, 2021.

