Court grants stay of execution on Abure, 3 other LP officials’ suspension

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Friday, granted a stay execution on the suspension of the Labour Party’s national, Julius Abure, and three others.

Other affected officers are the LP National Secretary, Farouk Ibrahim, National Organizing Secretary, Clement Ojukwu, and National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara.

The judge had on April 17 restrained the four men from parading themselves as the party national officers while ruling on a suit filed by one Yomi Arabambi and seven others.

The aggrieved LP members had in the suit challenged the substitutions of the party’s candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Other plaintiffs are – Martins Esikpali John, Lucky Shaibu, Isah Zekeri, Omogbai Frank, Abokhaiu Aliu, Ayohkaire Lateef, and John Elomah.

At Friday’s proceeding, Abure and others informed the court about a notice of appeal pending at the court of appeal and prayed for a stay of execution of the earlier judgement.

Justice Muazu after listening to the parties granted the order for stay execution pending the determination of the appeal filed by the defendants.

