Court grants UNICAL lecturer convicted for election fraud bail
Justice Pius Idiong of the Akwa Ibom State High Court 1, Ikot Ekpene, on Monday granted bail to a lecturer at the University of Calabar, Prof. Peter Ogban, who was convicted for an election fraud.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had charged the university don for fraudulently altering the 2019 election results in Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The court sentenced Ogban to three years imprisonment on the charges.
The professor of Soil Science was however given an option of N100, 000 fine by the court.
In the ruling on the convict’s bail application, the judge granted him bail in the sum of N10 million and a surety in like sum.
He said the surety must reside and have properties within the court’s jurisdiction.
Others include the presentation of Certificate of Occupancy signed by the state governor and two passport photographs each of the applicant and surety to the Registrar of the Court.
He held that though the applicant did not prove exceptional circumstance or unusual reason to be granted bail, he may have to serve the terms of the sentence before the determination of the appeal.
