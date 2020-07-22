Court in Kano sentences man to 10 years imprisonment over N200m fraud

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, Kano State and presided over by Justice J. K. Dagat has convicted and sentenced one Saad Ahmed Madaki to 10 years imprisonment.

Madaki was convicted on Wednesday, July 21, for defrauding and obtaining the sum of N200 million fraudulently from one Auwalu Abdulkadir, a retired Kano State Treasurer.

He was arraigned by the Kano Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on one-count charge of obtaining money under false pretense.

Troubles came for the convict when he was arrested by the Kano State Joint Task Force on an allegation that he was connected to terrorism.

He was handed over to the Department of State Security Service (DSS) but was later transferred to the EFCC when he could not be linked to terrorism in any way.

However, further investigations showed that he defrauded and obtained the sum of N200 million from Abdulkadir.

Upon arraignment on April 4, 2017, Madaki pleaded not guilty to the charge against him which prompted the trial.

Prosecution Counsel, Douglas I. Gift presented five witnesses and seven exhibits to the court to establish Madaki’s guilt.

Justice Dagat found him guilty as charged, convicted and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment.

The Judge also ordered him to pay a sum of Two Hundred Million Naira he fraudulently obtained from the petitioner as restitution to the lawful owner.

