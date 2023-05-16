Court intervenes in Titan Trust’s offer to buy out Union Bank shareholders

The minority shareholders of Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) have been ordered by the Federal High Court to vote on the N7 per share acquisition offer from Titan Trust Bank Limited.

Union Bank revealed this in a statement dated May 16, 2023, stating that the Court Order Meeting (COM), where the minority investors will vote, will be held on June 13, 2023.

Recall that Titan Trust Bank had offered to buy out the minority investors in order to completely own Union Bank, where it has a 94.5 per cent (27.52 billion shares) ownership stake.

Titan Trust Bank plans to acquire the 1.74 billion shares in the hands of minority investors at the cost of N12.18 billion, which will enable the majority investor to delist Union Bank from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Union Bank said Justice A. Aluko of the Federal High Court, sitting at Lagos, gave the order on May 10, 2023. The court ordered Union Bank shareholders to vote on the Scheme of Arrangement, which consists of the acquisition arrangement.