Court issues arrest warrant for suspected internet fraudster

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a suspected internet fraudster, Peter Ekweozor.

The judge issued the warrant due to the defendant’s failure to appear in court for arraignment.

She adjourned the case till June 18 for further proceedings.

Earlier, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Mr. Ayanfe Ogunsina, informed the court that all efforts to locate the defendant and his sureties had failed.

He told the court that Ekweozor was arrested by EFCC on May 13, 2024, at the Indy-Pool Hotel, Ajegunle, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, alongside other suspects.

The arrest, according to him, followed reliable intelligence on a syndicate of online fraudsters.

He added that investigations revealed the defendant allegedly operated fake Facebook and Instagram accounts, posing as a female porn star from Atlanta, America, to defraud unsuspecting internet users.

Ogunsina said: “The defendant was granted administrative bail but absconded, failing to report to the EFCC office in Ikoyi as required.

“My Lord, the defendant knows the charge and is evading trial.

“I hereby pray your Lordship to issue a bench warrant against him.”

