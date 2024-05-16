﻿Court issues arrest warrant for suspended Adamawa REC, Ari

An Adamawa State High Court has issued a warrant of arrest against suspended State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Hudu Yunusa Ari.

Justice Benjamin Manji Lawan who issued the arrest warrant on Wednesday, ordered the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest and produce Ari in court to stand trial on three counts.

The warrant which was sequel to an application filed by the state government through its counsel on April 16, is seeking the arrest and prosecution of Ari who is standing trial for usurping the powers of a returning officer to declare the All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate, Aishatu Ahmed Binani, winner before the collation of results for the election was completed.

During the hearing, counsel for the state, Leonard Nzadon, told the court that the application was seeking the court’s leave to compel the IGP to produce Ari in court.

Nzadon prayed the court to exercise its powers and direct the IGP to arrest the defendant wherever he is found.

He told the court that efforts to serve the defendant with court summons had failed as the bailiff of the court was in Bauchi State from May 2 to 4, to serve him, but the defendant was nowhere to be found.

