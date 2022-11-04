Court issues new ruling on Oando’s minority share acquisition

Oando Plc has obtained a court order for extension to develop and submit Scheme of Arrangement Document for the purchase of minority stake from shareholders.

Oando’s minority shareholders, led by Venus Construction Company Limited, had approached the court to compel Ocean and Oil Development Partners Limited (OODP) or Oando to acquire their 299,257,869 shares.

OODP had agreed to purchase the shares, and the court in a ruling on June 7, 2022, ordered that Oando shall prepare within 30 days the Scheme Document for the purchase of all the Minority Shareholders’ shares in Oando Plc for submission to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and/or the NGX as may be necessary.

READ ALSO:Demands for Dangote Cement, Oando shares raise market cap by N292.6bn

The court also directed “Oando to convene within 120 days a meeting of the holders of its fully paid ordinary shares or their duly authorised proxies/personal representatives (where it becomes impracticable for any of the holders to attend or vote at a meeting) to consider, and if thought appropriate, approve (with or without modifications) a proposed Scheme of Arrangement by OODP for the purchase of all the minority shareholders’ shares in Oando amongst other things.”

However, Oando couldn’t meet up with the timeframe, resulting to the firm approaching the court, which extended the deadline for Scheme of Arrangement in a ruling on October 18, 2022, a statement released on Thursday disclosed.

The court ruled that, “An order granting a further extension of 90 days or such time as Oando may deem necessary within which the Oando may comply with the Court Order to prepare the Scheme Document for submission to the SEC and NGX for acquisition of the shares of all minority shareholders by OODP.

“An order directing Oando to convene within 120 days a meeting of the holders of its fully paid ordinary shares or their duly authorised proxies/personal representatives (where it becomes impracticable for any of the holders to attend or vote at a meeting) to consider, and if thought appropriate, approve (with or without modifications) a proposed Scheme of Arrangement by OODP for the purchase of all the minority shareholders’ shares in Oando amongst other things.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now